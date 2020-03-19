instagram
instagram
instagram
À L'ÉTRANGER

AUSTRALIE : PERTH DÉCLARÉ CHAMPION

Perth Wildcats champion NBL 2020
Crédit photo : NBL

Perth a été déclaré champion d'Australie 2020.

La National Basketball League (NBL) a décidé de mettre un terme à sa finale, il y a deux jours, en raison du coronavirus. 48 heures plus tard, la ligue a choisi de donner le titre de champion à Perth qui menait deux victoires à une dans une finale au meilleur des trois matchs. Le combo-guard Bryce Cotton a été élu MVP des finales.

Cette décision n'a pas plu au vétéran Andrew Andrew Bogut, perdant de la finale avec les Sydney Kings :

par @GabrielPJ_
19 mars 2020 à 12:31
TAG
# AUSTRALIE# PERTH WILDCATS
DID YOU LIKE IT ?
0 PARTAGE
Facebook share
0 COMMENTAIRE

BeBasket

Dites byebye à la publicité et encouragez le travail effectué sur la couverture quotidienne du basket Français !

À partir de 5 € !
QUI A ÉCRIT CE PAPIER ?
GABRIEL PANTEL-JOUVE
Tout ça pour mettre une balle dans un cercle.
Gabriel Pantel-jouve
VOUS EN PENSEZ QUOI ?
LAISSEZ UN COMMENTAIRE
TOUTE L'ACTU
14:37
À L'ÉTRANGER
Frédéric Dusart champion de Belgique : "Un mélange de joie et de frustration"
13:35
JEEP ÉLITE
[Vidéo] Histoire : Le match 5 de finale 2016 entre l'ASVEL et Strasbourg
12:31
À L'ÉTRANGER
Australie : Perth déclaré champion
11:49
JEEP ÉLITE
Thomas Scrubb se verrait bien s'installer à Strasbourg à plus long terme
10:26
JEEP ÉLITE
Germain Castano : "Pourquoi faut-il se précipiter ? Ca me dérange"
09:47
LFB
"Le maintien ou l’annulation de la fin de saison" décidé lors du Bureau Fédéral le 27 mars
08:16
JEUNES
Le Cholet Mondial Basketball contraint lui aussi d'être annulé
18:48
PRO B
Julien Monclar (Blois) : "On n'en est pas du tout à l'arrêt de la saison. Il faut attendre"
16:34
À L'ÉTRANGER
L'Islande, la Lettonie-Estonie et la République tchèque disent stop : la saison 2019/20 est terminée chez eux
15:30
À L'ÉTRANGER
La Pologne met fin à la saison 2019/20 à son tour, Zielona Góra sacré champion
18 mar
PRO B
Sylvain Francisco fan de l'intelligence de jeu de MarQuez Haynes
18 mar
ÉQUIPE DE FRANCE
[Vidéo] Histoire : La finale de l'Euro 2013, le premier remporté par l'équipe de France
18 mar
JEEP ÉLITE
Hervé Beddeleem : "Faire comme en Lituanie : peut-être la meilleure solution pour plein de raisons"
18 mar
JEUNES
Les finales du Challenge Benjamin 2020 annulées
18 mar
PRO B
Aurélien Fortier (Nancy) : "Que la Ligue prenne une décision sereine"
18 mar
LFB
Roche Vendée : Emmanuel Body prolonge deux ans
18 mar
PRO B
Le point sur la situation à Souffel' avec le GM, Christophe Ruqueboeuche
17 mar
À L'ÉTRANGER
Hongrie : Saison terminée, sans champions
17 mar
EUROLEAGUE
Pour l'instant, l'EuroLeague n'envisage pas un report du Final Four
17 mar
JEEP ÉLITE
La LNB et la FFBB ont l'intention de reprendre la compétition cette saison
17 mar
JEEP ÉLITE
Une saison blanche sans champion ni relégations : "la moins mauvaise des solutions" selon Le Portel
17 mar
À L'ÉTRANGER
La VTB League s'arrête jusqu'au 10 avril
17 mar
JEEP ÉLITE
[Vidéo] Histoire : Le jour où Limoges a retrouvé le titre
17 mar
FRANCE
La FFHG première fédération française à décréter la fin de la saison 2019/20
17 mar
ÉQUIPE DE FRANCE
Le tirage au sort des Jeux olympiques reporté
17 mar
À L'ÉTRANGER
La Liga Endesa arrêtée jusqu'au 24 avril
17 mar
JEEP ÉLITE
Orléans, Limoges, Le Portel... Les joueurs étrangers regagnent leurs pays
17 mar
À L'ÉTRANGER
La saison chinoise va reprendre le 15 avril
17 mar
À L'ÉTRANGER
La finale australienne finalement stoppée
16 mar
JEEP ÉLITE
Le préparateur physique du Limoges CSP prévient des effets d'une reprise de la compétition après un long arrêt
16 mar
JEEP ÉLITE
Antoine Eïto et le SNB : "Informer les joueurs sur ce qu'il se passe en France"
16 mar
À L'ÉTRANGER
Le championnat bosnien est terminé, le KK Igokea champion
16 mar
JEEP ÉLITE
Gravelines-Dunkerque et Boulogne-Levallois libèrent leurs joueurs étrangers
16 mar
JEEP ÉLITE
Coronavirus : L'ASVEL laisse ses joueurs rentrer chez eux
16 mar
JEEP ÉLITE
Quels scénarios possibles pour la suite de la saison 2019/20 ?
16 mar
NBA
[Vidéo] Rudy Gobert donne des nouvelles rassurantes
15 mar
À L'ÉTRANGER
Julian Gamble quitte l'Italie en accord avec la Virtus Bologne
15 mar
EUROLEAGUE
Bojan Dubljevic prolonge à Valence jusqu'en 2023
15 mar
À L'ÉTRANGER
Turquie : Sammy Mejia n'a pas joué, De Colo s'est amusé
15 mar
À L'ÉTRANGER
Avant la finale de la Coupe, Sade Aded Hussein a quitté Newcastle
15 mar
JEEP ÉLITE
Pour Martial Bellon, les clubs auront besoin de 4 ou 5 ans pour se remettre de cette crise
15 mar
À L'ÉTRANGER
Australie : Perth prend l'avantage en finale sur les Kings de Ware, Cooks et Lisch
15 mar
À L'ÉTRANGER
Le championnat turc continue : Amath M'Baye vainqueur contre Galatasaray
15 mar
JEEP ÉLITE
[Vidéo] Les impacts juridiques et économiques du coronavirus dans le sport
15 mar
EUROLEAGUE
Après son expérience en EuroLeague, Rick Pitino va revenir en NCAA
15 mar
À L'ÉTRANGER
[Vidéo] Le témoignage de Sandrine Gruda, confinée en Italie
14 mar
NBA
Rudy Gobert fait un don de 500 000 dollars
14 mar
À L'ÉTRANGER
Coronavirus : Le championnat belge clôturé, Ostende et Braine champions
14 mar
À L'ÉTRANGER
La saison suisse d'ores et déjà annulée : aucun champion en 2020
14 mar
JEEP ÉLITE
Cédric Heitz : "Faire une année blanche sans champion"
<
1
/
5
>
Coaching

Nous avons détecté que vous utilisez un adblocker ou bloqueur de publicités

AdBlock

Soutenez-nous en désactivant votre bloqueur de publicités pour continuer à profiter d’une information de qualité.

Nous vous invitons à retirer BeBasket de la liste des sites bloqués et à recharger la page pour poursuivre votre navigation.