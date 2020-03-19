Australie : Perth déclaré champion

La National Basketball League (NBL) a décidé de mettre un terme à sa finale, il y a deux jours, en raison du coronavirus. 48 heures plus tard, la ligue a choisi de donner le titre de champion à Perth qui menait deux victoires à une dans une finale au meilleur des trois matchs. Le combo-guard Bryce Cotton a été élu MVP des finales.

Cette décision n'a pas plu au vétéran Andrew Andrew Bogut, perdant de la finale avec les Sydney Kings :

Quick note about the season that was @NBL 20 and the past few weeks.

I will be chatting to the press tomorrow morning here in Sydney to wrap up our season.

Be safe out there and be a human being when out and about. pic.twitter.com/hAHMzpyGKR