Australie : Perth déclaré champion

La National Basketball League (NBL) a décidé de mettre un terme à sa finale, il y a deux jours, en raison du coronavirus. 48 heures plus tard, la ligue a choisi de donner le titre de champion à Perth qui menait deux victoires à une dans une finale au meilleur des trois matchs. Le combo-guard Bryce Cotton a été élu MVP des finales.
— NBL (@NBL) March 19, 2020
Hear from the NBL's Executive Director Larry Kestelman and Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger as the @PerthWildcats are named the #NBL20 Champions #NBLFinals pic.twitter.com/o3BL1ctpAH
2020 NBL Champions!— Perth Wildcats (@PerthWildcats) March 19, 2020
Grand Final MVP BRYCE COTTON! pic.twitter.com/xyOMpABUVt
Cette décision n'a pas plu au vétéran Andrew Andrew Bogut, perdant de la finale avec les Sydney Kings :
Quick note about the season that was @NBL 20 and the past few weeks.— Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) March 19, 2020
I will be chatting to the press tomorrow morning here in Sydney to wrap up our season.
Be safe out there and be a human being when out and about. pic.twitter.com/hAHMzpyGKR
Nous avons détecté que vous utilisez un adblocker ou bloqueur de publicités
Soutenez-nous en désactivant votre bloqueur de publicités pour continuer à profiter d’une information de qualité.
Nous vous invitons à retirer BeBasket de la liste des sites bloqués et à recharger la page pour poursuivre votre navigation.
BeBasket
Dites byebye à la publicité et encouragez le travail effectué sur la couverture quotidienne du basket Français !À partir de 5 € !