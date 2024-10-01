Who’s hot and who’s not in french basketball !

Chaque semaine, retrouvez les infos essentielles du basket français, en particulier sur la Betclic ELITE et la LFB, traduites en anglais. Ces résumés permettront de faire mieux connaître le basket français à l’international. Every week, we bring you the key updates on French basketball, especially Betclic ELITE and LFB, translated into English. Whether you’re a fan or just curious, these summaries will keep you up to date with the latest in our league !

Nolan Traore off to a slow but winning start

Announced as a top 5 pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, Nolan Traoré (1,91 m, 18 ans) will be drawing a lot of attention all year long. Scorching hot during last year’s playoffs with a notable 25-point performance in Game 2 of the quarterfinals against Asvel, the french prospect has struggled individually in his first two games (6,0 points on 22% shooting, 1,5 rebounds, 3,5 assists, 1,0 steal and 4,5 turnovers in 18,5 minutes). Still, the Paris area native managed to offer Saint-Quentin a 2-0 start in the absence of starting PG Lucas Boucaud (1,88 m, 24 ans), including a prestigious win over Monaco in the championship’s opening game on 20 september (68-66).

Hasn't been the strongest start to the year for Nolan Traore but he was more productive in Game 2. 10 Pts 2 Reb 4 Ast 5 TO vs Le Mans

(2/6 FG, 1/4 3FG, 5/8 FT) 20 Min Has struggled making decisions on attacks and handling aggressive PnR coverages but playmaking upside remains. pic.twitter.com/3JbUjNOvPz — Keandre Ashley (@HoopIntelllect) September 30, 2024

Tiago Splitter’s first victory as Paris head coach

Further to Tuomas Iisalo’s unexpected departure to the Memphis Grizzlies after winning the EuroCup and offering the club’s first ever EuroLeague participation, Paris Basketball’s front office surprised many with the hiring of an unexperienced coach in the name of Tiago Splitter. Limited to an assistant role both in Houston and Brooklyn, the 2014 NBA champion with the Spurs earned his first ever win as a head coach against Elan Chalon on saturday (102-87), after losing to Gravelines-Dunkerque the previous week. A 1-1 record fueled by major offensive efficiency (93,5 points per game, n°1 in the league), limited by defensive standards far from last year’s (88,0 points per game allowed this season against 74,4 points in 2023-2024).

Nando De Colo shines bright in Asvel’s debuts

Bothered by injuries and unable to find his groove last year, Nando De Colo, 37, hardly made it to the Olympics this summer and draw much criticism from fans, doubting he would be of any help in France’s medal quest. Following his brilliant performance (12 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in 18 minutes) against the US in the gold medal game, the former EuroLeague MVP is off to a great start this season. Further to a solid performance (7 points and 6 assists in 16 minutes) in an easy win over Le Mans on Day, Nando De Colo (1,95 m, 37 ans) delivered a masterclass against archrival Bourg-en-Bresse on sunday, posting 21 points and 4 assists in 22 minutes of action only, including late game heroïcs to secure an important success. Bravo !

🤯 | Cette passe de Nando De Colo pour Mbaye Ndiaye… 😍🍬#BetclicElite pic.twitter.com/5OwIOhlCtT — DAZN France (@DAZN_FR) September 29, 2024

Dominique Malonga erupts for 20 &13 in opening game

Coming off a strong season with Tarbes at 18 years old only (11,9 points and 8,9 rebounds per game), earning her a spot on France’s national team roster for the olympics, Dominique Malonga (1,97 m, 18 ans) made a statement on saturday for her first game with Asvel. Posting 20 points and 13 rebounds in the club’s season opener win against Roche Vendée (89-68), the Cameroon native made it clear that she would be one of the LFB’s stars in 2024-2025.

Mike James’ less Monaco find salvation in defense

Very active in this summer’s free agency, aiming at experienced EuroLeague (Georgios Papagiannis, Nick Calathes) and NBA (Furkan Korkmaz) players to compete alongside superstar Mike James (1,85 m, 34 ans), Monaco has not shown much so far on the court. Due to several injuries, including both James and Calathes, the Roca Team lost its inaugural game in Saint-Quentin before clinching its first win over SIG Strasbourg on sunday thanks to french core efforts (41 points combined and 44 in efficiency for Elie Okobo, Matthew Strazel and Mouhammadou Jaiteh) and a solid collective defense. Although struggling on the offensive end with its pair of playmakers unavailable, Monaco is currently the best defensive team after 2 games, with only 66,5 points allowed so far.

Brice Dessert, ready to take off ?

At the heart of a tough season with Blois last year, ended with the club’s relegation in Pro B, Brice Dessert (2,12 m, 21 ans) had quite some difficulties to show up. Off to a fresh start with SIG Strasbourg this season, the young big man seems ready to explode in Alsace. Facing Monaco’s Donatas Motiejunas, Mouhammadou Jaiteh and Giorgios Papagiannison in the paint sunday, the former Pole France player posted what looks like his best game in Betclic ELITE with 21 points and 8 rebounds. A very promising performance by one of the most intriguing french young prospects.

Les 21 POINTS (LE CHANTIER XXL) de Brice Dessert contre Monaco pic.twitter.com/TTnKsPz6tz — Symbiose (@SymbioseBB) September 29, 2024

Nanterre clinch first win of post-Pascal Donnadieu era

Philippe Da Silva sealed Nanterre’s first win of the season over Le Portel on saturday (74-65). The first of the post Pascal Donnadieu era, too. After 37 years spent as the JSF head coach, carrying the club from France’s local divisions to European heights (FIBA Europe Cup and Eurochallenge champion), Vincent Collet’s assistant at the latest olympics stepped away this summer. Embracing a new role of president of basketball operations within the Paris area-based organization, Pascal Donnadieu will try to help Nanterre carry on its winning tradition.

2024 EuroLeague finalist Villeneuve d’Ascq defeat in LFB debut

Landerneau, 10th in the LFB last year and close to second division relegation, came up with a huge performance saturday by beating french championship reigning champ and 2024 EuroLeague runner up Villeneuve d’Ascq by 15 (94-79). Leaning on Evelyn Akhator (1,91 m, 29 ans)‘s stellar show (24 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals worth 36 in efficiency) and strong efforts from Maud Stervinou and Angel Baker (19 points each), the Brittany-based club stole the show in its season opener. Villeneuve d’Ascq will try to clinch its first victory of the season in the upcoming shock against Asvel on sunday.

Dynamic duo Hifi-Shorts still putting on a show for Paris

Recruited by David Kahn last year, Nadir Hifi (1,85 m, 22 ans) and T.J. Shorts (1,75 m, 26 ans) highlighted the Betclic ELITE season with their uptempo and flashy play style, while offering Paris Basketball its first Leaders Cup and EuroCup titles and leading the team to its only Finals appearence so far. And two games into the 2024-2025 season, it’s easy to say that both guards picked up where they left off, already ranking 1st and 2nd on the french league’s scoring list (22,0 points per game for Shorts, 19,0 for Hifi). But with Paris facing Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade on friday 4 october for its first ever EuroLeague game, one question remains : will they be as effective on Europe’s main stage ?

Gravelines-Dunkerque

Down 0-10 to start the 2023-2024 season, Gravelines-Dunkerque hardly made it to the Betclic ELITE this year. Still, the « maritimes » showed up with other ambitions this season, defeating Paris Basketball in the opening game (89-85) before beating Limoges with authority last sunday (70-56) to rank on top of the division alongside Saint-Quentin and Asvel (2-0). Built around the same core of players, the team is getting the best out of its two main foreign recruits thus far, Hunter Cattoor (1,91 m, 23 ans) (12,0 points, 2,0 rebounds and 1,0 assist) and Glynn Watson Jr. (1,83 m, 27 ans) (11,5 points, 5,0 rebounds and 4,0 assists), while developing french top prospect and gold medalist at the 2024 U20 European Championship Roman Domon (19,5 minutes per game). After Saint-Quentin in 2023-2024, Gravelines could be this year’s sensation in the Betclic ELITE.