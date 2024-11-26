13 points en 12 minutes : Amaël L’Etang très productif contre North Carolina
Amaël L’Etang avec Dayton avant d’affronter North Carolina
Pour son premier match au Maui Invitational, tournoi hors conférence organisé sur l’île de Maui dans l’archipel d’Hawaï, Amael L’Etang (2,15 m, 19 ans) s’est montré très productif contre North Carolina. Son équipe de Dayton s’est d’abord envolée au score (51-33 à la pause), au point de compter jusqu’à 21 points d’avance, avant d’être rattrapée par les Tar Heels puis de perdre 92-90 au Lahaina Civic Center.
Amael L’Etang putting himself on the @sluggahjells #NBADraft map, with just an impressive bench display in his first highest level game at Dayton.
Another impressive stroke from the latest French tall, talented prospect with guard skills. 💥✅ pic.twitter.com/bqcFR6SlO7
— The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) November 26, 2024
En sortie de banc, le stretch 5 français n’a joué que 12 minutes. Mais cela lui a suffi pour inscrire 13 points à 4/8 aux tirs, dont 3/6 à 3-points. L’ancien joueur de Cholet Basket vient d’enchaîner trois sorties entre 11 et 13 points, à chaque fois entre 12 et 17 minutes de temps de jeu. Cela lui a permis d’être élu rookie de la conférence Atlantic 10 de la semaine. Il tentera de confirmer son récent statut face à Iowa State ce mardi dans un premier match de consolation.
Weekly award winners #A10MBB
PLAYER: @SJUHawks_MBB Rasheer Fleming
ROOKIE: @DaytonMBB Amael L'Etang
STORY: https://t.co/NpZ8YbAeUK pic.twitter.com/rOODEkLNJT
— Atlantic 10 MBB (@A10MBB) November 25, 2024
