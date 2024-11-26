Recherche
NCAA

13 points en 12 minutes : Amaël L’Etang très productif contre North Carolina

NCAA - Avec 13 points en 12 minutes contre North Carolina, le pivot français Amaël L'Etang s'est montré très productif avec Dayton ce lundi au Maui Invitational.
00h00
13 points en 12 minutes : Amaël L’Etang très productif contre North Carolina

Amaël L’Etang avec Dayton avant d’affronter North Carolina

Crédit photo : Dayton Basketball

Pour son premier match au Maui Invitational, tournoi hors conférence organisé sur l’île de Maui dans l’archipel d’Hawaï, Amael L’Etang (2,15 m, 19 ans) s’est montré très productif contre North Carolina. Son équipe de Dayton s’est d’abord envolée au score (51-33 à la pause), au point de compter jusqu’à 21 points d’avance, avant d’être rattrapée par les Tar Heels puis de perdre 92-90 au Lahaina Civic Center.

En sortie de banc, le stretch 5 français n’a joué que 12 minutes. Mais cela lui a suffi pour inscrire 13 points à 4/8 aux tirs, dont 3/6 à 3-points. L’ancien joueur de Cholet Basket vient d’enchaîner trois sorties entre 11 et 13 points, à chaque fois entre 12 et 17 minutes de temps de jeu. Cela lui a permis d’être élu rookie de la conférence Atlantic 10 de la semaine. Il tentera de confirmer son récent statut face à Iowa State ce mardi dans un premier match de consolation.

