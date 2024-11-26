13 points en 12 minutes : Amaël L’Etang très productif contre North Carolina

Pour son premier match au Maui Invitational, tournoi hors conférence organisé sur l’île de Maui dans l’archipel d’Hawaï, Amael L’Etang (2,15 m, 19 ans) s’est montré très productif contre North Carolina. Son équipe de Dayton s’est d’abord envolée au score (51-33 à la pause), au point de compter jusqu’à 21 points d’avance, avant d’être rattrapée par les Tar Heels puis de perdre 92-90 au Lahaina Civic Center.

Amael L’Etang putting himself on the @sluggahjells #NBADraft map, with just an impressive bench display in his first highest level game at Dayton.

Another impressive stroke from the latest French tall, talented prospect with guard skills. 💥✅ pic.twitter.com/bqcFR6SlO7

— The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) November 26, 2024