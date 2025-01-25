Amaël L’Etang une semaine à 30 points pour convaincre encore un peu plus
Amaël L’Etang fait désormais partie des joueurs importants à Dayton
Freshman (première année) à Dayton, l’intérieur français Amael L’Etang (2,15 m, 19 ans) sort de sa meilleure semaine en NCAA. Après avoir donné la victoire aux Flyers le week-end dernier contre Loyolo-Chicago, le Toulousain a signé son record de points dans le championnat universitaire contre les Duquesne Dukes. Titulaire, l’ancien Choletais a marqué 16 points à 7/11 aux tirs (dont 1/3 à 3-points) en plus de prendre 4 rebonds en 27 minutes lors d’une large victoire (82-62).
🇫🇷 Amael L'Etang with his best game of the season in Dayton's great road win at Duquesne:
🪣 16pts
✌️ 6/8 from two
💪 4rebs
♟️ 1ast
🔒 1stl
Great work as a roller at 7'1, finding the open spots and finishing at the rim. Hit one three as well pic.twitter.com/b2CQQhMg3N
— Eurohoops Scouting (@EHoopsScouting) January 22, 2025
Toujours dans le cinq majeur, Amaël L’Etang a enchaîné avec sa deuxième meilleure performance offensive face aux Saint Joseph’s Hawks ce vendredi : 14 points à 5/12, dont 3/9 à 3-points, mais aussi 6 rebonds et 2 passes décisives en 26 minutes. Là aussi, Dayton s’est imposé (77-72) ce qui leur permet d’avoir un bilan positif dans l’Atlantic 10 (4 victoires et 3 défaites). Bref, Amaël L’Etang semble avoir fait sa place (6,3 points à 53,6% de réussite aux tirs, 4,2 rebonds, 1,1 passe et 0,8 contre en moins de 15 minute)s dans la rotation d’Anthony Grant.
One more impressive performance by Amael L’Etang 🇫🇷 against Saint Joseph
14 points
6 rebounds
2 assists
The 7’1 forward from Dayton is on an impressive run, having three strong performances in a row. Last night, he made an impact on both ends of the court, putting up 14… pic.twitter.com/MWrHlylm7q
— Scouting lab (@scouting_lab) January 25, 2025
