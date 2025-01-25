Recherche
Logo Bebasket
Recherche
Logo Bebasket
Se connecter
  • À la une
  • Mon actu
  • Betclic Élite
  • Pro b
  • National
  • Pro Basketball Manager
  • Coupes d'Europe
  • Équipe de France
  • Féminines
  • Interviews
  • Boutique
NCAA

Amaël L’Etang une semaine à 30 points pour convaincre encore un peu plus

NCAA - Amaël L'Etang a marqué 30 points sur ses deux matches avec Dayton cette semaine, pour deux victoires dans la conférence Atlantic 10.
|
00h00
Amaël L’Etang une semaine à 30 points pour convaincre encore un peu plus

Amaël L’Etang fait désormais partie des joueurs importants à Dayton

Crédit photo : Dayton Basketball

Freshman (première année) à Dayton, l’intérieur français Amael L’Etang (2,15 m, 19 ans) sort de sa meilleure semaine en NCAA. Après avoir donné la victoire aux Flyers le week-end dernier contre Loyolo-Chicago, le Toulousain a signé son record de points dans le championnat universitaire contre les Duquesne Dukes. Titulaire, l’ancien Choletais a marqué 16 points à 7/11 aux tirs (dont 1/3 à 3-points) en plus de prendre 4 rebonds en 27 minutes lors d’une large victoire (82-62).

Toujours dans le cinq majeur, Amaël L’Etang a enchaîné avec sa deuxième meilleure performance offensive face aux Saint Joseph’s Hawks ce vendredi : 14 points à 5/12, dont 3/9 à 3-points, mais aussi 6 rebonds et 2 passes décisives en 26 minutes. Là aussi, Dayton s’est imposé (77-72) ce qui leur permet d’avoir un bilan positif dans l’Atlantic 10 (4 victoires et 3 défaites). Bref, Amaël L’Etang semble avoir fait sa place (6,3 points à 53,6% de réussite aux tirs, 4,2 rebonds, 1,1 passe et 0,8 contre en moins de 15 minute)s dans la rotation d’Anthony Grant.

NCAA
NCAA
Suivre

La boutique BeBasket

Voir tout
Sweat à capuche Mickaël - BeBasket - Unisexe

Sweat à capuche Mickaël - BeBasket - Unisexe

39,90€
Sweat à capuche molletonné Gab - Poster Yabu - Unisexe

Sweat à capuche molletonné Gab - Poster Yabu - Unisexe

49,90€
T-Shirt Made in France Sacha - Le basket, c'est mon truc - Unisexe

T-Shirt Made in France Sacha - Le basket, c'est mon truc - Unisexe

35,90€
T-Shirt James - Poster Yabu - Homme

T-Shirt James - Poster Yabu - Homme

21,90€
Totebag Ibiza - Poster Yabu

Totebag Ibiza - Poster Yabu

9,90€
Totebag Frenchy - Poster Yabu

Totebag Frenchy - Poster Yabu

13,90€
T-Shirt James - Crosswalk - Homme

T-Shirt James - Crosswalk - Homme

21,90€
Totebag Ibiza - BeBasket

Totebag Ibiza - BeBasket

9,90€
T-Shirt Made in France Sacha - BeBasket - Unisexe

T-Shirt Made in France Sacha - BeBasket - Unisexe

35,90€
Sweat à capuche molletonné Gab - Crosswalk - Unisexe

Sweat à capuche molletonné Gab - Crosswalk - Unisexe

49,90€
Totebag Frenchy - Crosswalk

Totebag Frenchy - Crosswalk

13,90€
Totebag Ibiza - Le basket c'est mon truc

Totebag Ibiza - Le basket c'est mon truc

9,90€
Sweat à capuche Enfant Milo - Question basket, faut pas m'chercher - Unisexe

Sweat à capuche Enfant Milo - Question basket, faut pas m'chercher - Unisexe

34,90€

À lire aussi

Commentaires

Veuillez vous connecter afin de pouvoir commenter ou aimer
Connexion
Livenews
La Boulangère Wonderligue
00h00Poussives, les Flammes Carolo assurent l’essentiel à La Roche
Pro B
00h00Encore une petite échauffourée en Pro B : fin de match tendue entre le HTV et Orléans
G League
00h00Killian Hayes sort un match à 26 points et 18 passes décisives
Amaël L'Etang Dayton
NCAA
00h00Amaël L’Etang une semaine à 30 points pour convaincre encore un peu plus
Justin Tillman n'a pas joué avec Nanterre ce mercredi soir contre Ostende
Betclic ELITE
00h00Justin Tillman : une blessure et une absence pesante pour Nanterre
EuroLeague
00h00Ligue NBA en Europe, avenir des matchs à Paris, évolution des règles : les annonces d’Adam Silver
Pro B
00h00De nombreux cartons, Nantes s’offre le leader, Roanne remonte : le récap’ de la 21e journée de Pro B
EuroLeague
00h00L’ASVEL boucle son grand chelem espagnol en terrassant le FC Barcelone
Betclic ELITE
00h00L’Élan Chalon s’invite dans le Top 8 et enfonce Limoges
Thomas Heurtel La Corogne
Liga Endesa
00h00Thomas Heurtel forfait pour le choc contre le Real Madrid
1 / 0