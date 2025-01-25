Amaël L’Etang une semaine à 30 points pour convaincre encore un peu plus

Freshman (première année) à Dayton, l’intérieur français Amael L’Etang (2,15 m, 19 ans) sort de sa meilleure semaine en NCAA. Après avoir donné la victoire aux Flyers le week-end dernier contre Loyolo-Chicago, le Toulousain a signé son record de points dans le championnat universitaire contre les Duquesne Dukes. Titulaire, l’ancien Choletais a marqué 16 points à 7/11 aux tirs (dont 1/3 à 3-points) en plus de prendre 4 rebonds en 27 minutes lors d’une large victoire (82-62).

🇫🇷 Amael L'Etang with his best game of the season in Dayton's great road win at Duquesne:

🪣 16pts

✌️ 6/8 from two

💪 4rebs

♟️ 1ast

🔒 1stl

Great work as a roller at 7'1, finding the open spots and finishing at the rim. Hit one three as well pic.twitter.com/b2CQQhMg3N

— Eurohoops Scouting (@EHoopsScouting) January 22, 2025