Wnba

Ana Tadić déjà coupée par New York

WNBA - Ana Tadić ne va pas prendre part au camp de présaison WNBA du New York Liberty, comme c'était prévu.
|
00h00
Ana Tadić déjà coupée par New York

Ana Tadić ne rejoindra pas New York pour le camp de présaison WNBA.

Crédit photo : FIBA

Ana Tadić devait prendre part au camp de présaison WNBA de New York mais ce ne sera finalement pas le cas.

Le contrat de l’intérieure française a d’ores et déjà été coupé. Le Liberty avait besoin d’une intérieure présente dès le début de son camp de présaison, ce qui ne pourra pas être le cas puisque l’équipe d’Ana Tadić, Miskolc, s’est qualifié en finale des playoffs du championnat hongrois. La première aventure d’Ana Tadić en WNBA attendra donc encore un peu.

New York LibertyAna TadicWNBA

Commentaires

djigga
En même temps, pour l'instant elle n'a pas vraiment le niveau. Au pire elle aurait squatter le banc de n'importe quelle franchise WNBA. Et à NY n'en parlons même pas.
zonepress
C'est pas la FFBB le problème cette fois ci !
