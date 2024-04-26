Ana Tadić déjà coupée par New York

Ana Tadić devait prendre part au camp de présaison WNBA de New York mais ce ne sera finalement pas le cas.

Le contrat de l’intérieure française a d’ores et déjà été coupé. Le Liberty avait besoin d’une intérieure présente dès le début de son camp de présaison, ce qui ne pourra pas être le cas puisque l’équipe d’Ana Tadić, Miskolc, s’est qualifié en finale des playoffs du championnat hongrois. La première aventure d’Ana Tadić en WNBA attendra donc encore un peu.

Via #WNBA transactions: The New YorkLiberty have waived French center Ana Tadić.

Tadić was going to be someone who New York needed in training camp right away, but since her Hungarian team DVTK kosárlabda advanced in the playoffs, NY had to waive her. @TheNextHoops

— Jackie Powell (she/her) (@ClassicJpow) April 25, 2024