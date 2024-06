Ilias Kamardine retire son nom de la Draft NBA

Ilias Kamardine (1,93 m, 20 ans) a décidé de retirer son nom de la Draft NBA 2024.

NEWS: 2003-born French guard Ilias Kamardine has withdrawn from the 2024 NBA Draft, his agent Herman Manakyan told ESPN. Kamardine conducted four workouts in the US this week and will be automatically eligible for the 2025 draft, playing for JDA Dijon in Pro A France next year. pic.twitter.com/iM3nbf9O1b

— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 16, 2024