EuroLeague

EuroLeague - Dans la victoire de l'AS Monaco chez l'ALBA Berlin, Matthew Strazel a signé son nouveau record de points en EuroLeague avec 18 unités. Retrouvez ses highlights en vidéo.
00h00
[Vidéo] 18 points dont 5/6 à 3-points : Matthew Strazel signe son nouveau record en EuroLeague

Matthew Strazel a notamment eu un coup de chaud à 3-points à Berlin.

Crédit photo : Julie Dumélié

Matthew Strazel entame 2025 de belle manière, avec un nouveau record à la clé en EuroLeague. Lors de la victoire de l’AS Monaco chez l’ALBA Berlin (90-105), le meneur français y a joué un grand rôle en inscrivant 18 points à 6/7 aux tirs. Le natif de Bourg-la-Reine a notamment commencé sa partie par un 5/5 à 3-points. Avec six réussites extérieures au final, il a également établi son record de tirs à 3-points inscrits en carrière.

Retrouvez les meilleures actions de Matthew Strazel (1,82 m, 22 ans) contre l’ALBA Berlin dans le tweet ci-dessous.

