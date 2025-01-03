[Vidéo] 18 points dont 5/6 à 3-points : Matthew Strazel signe son nouveau record en EuroLeague

Matthew Strazel entame 2025 de belle manière, avec un nouveau record à la clé en EuroLeague. Lors de la victoire de l’AS Monaco chez l’ALBA Berlin (90-105), le meneur français y a joué un grand rôle en inscrivant 18 points à 6/7 aux tirs. Le natif de Bourg-la-Reine a notamment commencé sa partie par un 5/5 à 3-points. Avec six réussites extérieures au final, il a également établi son record de tirs à 3-points inscrits en carrière.

Retrouvez les meilleures actions de Matthew Strazel (1,82 m, 22 ans) contre l’ALBA Berlin dans le tweet ci-dessous.

He’s the Impact Player tonight! 🏀🔥 @mtwbucket32 delivers with 18 points, setting a new personal record, and an impressive 20 PIR. His performance was a game-changer! 💥 pic.twitter.com/qd3I6SiEZr

