Semaj Christon reste en Italie, à Pistoia

Italie - Semaj Christon continue sa carrière en Italie, à Pistoia, après avoir joué à Tortone et Brescia ces deux dernières saisons.
|
00h00
Semaj Christon reste en Italie, à Pistoia

Semaj Christon en 2021 en BCL

Crédit photo : FIBA

Semaj Christon (1,91 m, 31 ans) reste en Italie. L’ancien joueur du Limoges CSP s’est engagé pour le club de Pistoia, qui évolue en Serie A, la première division nationale.

Après avoir joué à Pesaro en 2015-2016, Tortone en 2022-2023 et Brescia en 2023-2024, Semaj Christon va donc jouer pour un quatrième club. La saison passée, l’ancien meneur du Thunder d’Oklahoma City (NBA) a tourné à 10,7 points à 49,2% de réussite aux tirs, 1,8 rebond et 4,2 passes décisives en 26 minutes.

