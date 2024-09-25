Semaj Christon reste en Italie, à Pistoia
Semaj Christon en 2021 en BCL
Semaj Christon (1,91 m, 31 ans) reste en Italie. L’ancien joueur du Limoges CSP s’est engagé pour le club de Pistoia, qui évolue en Serie A, la première division nationale.
Après avoir joué à Pesaro en 2015-2016, Tortone en 2022-2023 et Brescia en 2023-2024, Semaj Christon va donc jouer pour un quatrième club. La saison passée, l’ancien meneur du Thunder d’Oklahoma City (NBA) a tourné à 10,7 points à 49,2% de réussite aux tirs, 1,8 rebond et 4,2 passes décisives en 26 minutes.
Una delle prestazioni migliori durante la scorda stagione del nuovo acquisto del @PistoiaBasket, Semaj Christon, in maglia Brescia 👊
5️⃣^ giornata: 20 punti e 4 assist vs Trento 🏀#LBAMercato #TuttoUnAltroSport pic.twitter.com/imx95MbL1T
— Lega Basket Serie A (@LegaBasketA) September 25, 2024
