Logo Bebasket
Recherche
Recherche
Logo Bebasket
Se connecter
  • À la une
  • Coupe de France
  • Betclic Élite
  • Pro b
  • Coupes d'Europe
  • Équipe de France
  • Jeunes
  • Féminines
  • Interviews
  • Hooper
  • Joueurs
NCAA

Yohan Traoré a choisi SMU

NCAA - Yohan Traoré a choisi de rejoindre l'Université la Southern Methodist University (SMU), avec qui il va évoluer en ACC.
|
00h00
Yohan Traoré a choisi SMU

Yohan Traoré quitte Santa Barbara pour SMU.

Crédit photo : UC Santa Barbara Basketball

Yohan Traoré (2,09 m, 21 ans) a tranché, il jouera à SMU en 2024-2025. L’intérieur français va connaître sa troisième université en trois saisons. Après avoir évolué à Auburn en 2022-2023, le Tourangeau s’est épanoui à Santa Barbara. Toutefois, il a décidé de quitter les Gauchos une fois la saison terminée. C’est donc à SMU que le vice-champion d’Europe U16 2019 va évoluer.

 

 

 

 

PROFIL JOUEUR
Photo_Basketball_Player_Yohan Traoré.jpg
Yohan TRAORÉ
Poste(s): Ailier
Taille: 209 cm
Âge: 21 ans (15/02/2003)
Nationalités:

drapeau-france-carre.jpg

Yohan Traoré et SMU en ACC, avec Maxime Raynaud

Yohan Traoré, qui a tourné à 14,5 points à 58,3% de réussite aux tirs, 5,1 rebonds et 0,4 passe décisive en 29 minutes, espère exploser à SMU au point d’être drafté, en 2025 ou 2026 à l’issue de son cursus NCAA. Située à University Park, dans la banlieue de Dallas au Texas, la Southern Methodist University (SMU) va rejoindre la célèbre conférence ACC à partir de la saison 2024-2025, tout comme Cal et Stanford, où évolue Maxime Raynaud. Yohan Traoré arrive depuis la Californie, au même titre que le nouveau coach Andy Enfield, qui dirigeait USC depuis 2013.

SMU MustangsYohan TraoréYohan TraoréNCAA

À lire aussi

Commentaires

Veuillez vous connecter afin de pouvoir commenter ou aimer
Connexion
Livenews
Lahaou Konaté 3x3
3x3
00h00Rambaut, Suhard, Vialaret et Lahaou Konate pour le TQO d’Utsunomiya
Iliana Rupert Virtus Bologne
À l’étranger
00h00Fin de saison pour Iliana Rupert et Zoé Wadoux en Italie
Thomas Andrieux Champagne Basket
Betclic Élite
00h00Thomas Andrieux futur coach de Roanne ?
Yohan Traoré Santa Barbara
NCAA
00h00Yohan Traoré a choisi SMU
Guerschon Yabusele Real Madrid
EuroLeague
00h00Le Real Madrid première équipe à atteindre le Final Four, Yabusele décisif
Steed Tchicamboud
Pro B
00h00Steed Tchicamboud espéré à Lille
mam jaiteh monaco
EuroLeague
00h00« De la frustration et du positif » – Mam Jaiteh après la défaite de Monaco au match 3
monaco match 3 fenerbahçe
EuroLeague
00h00Monaco, battu au match 3, se retrouve dos au mur face à Fenerbahçe !
[Vidéo] Nouveau record de points en carrière pour Armel Traoré (ADA Blois)
Betclic Élite
00h00[Vidéo] Nouveau record de points en carrière pour Armel Traoré (ADA Blois)
laurent vila cholet dijon
Betclic Élite
00h00« Je ne pense pas qu’il y ait quelque chose de cassé » – Laurent Vila après la 5e défaite consécutive de Cholet
1 /