Yohan Traoré a choisi SMU

Yohan Traoré (2,09 m, 21 ans) a tranché, il jouera à SMU en 2024-2025. L’intérieur français va connaître sa troisième université en trois saisons. Après avoir évolué à Auburn en 2022-2023, le Tourangeau s’est épanoui à Santa Barbara. Toutefois, il a décidé de quitter les Gauchos une fois la saison terminée. C’est donc à SMU que le vice-champion d’Europe U16 2019 va évoluer.

Yohan Traoré, qui a tourné à 14,5 points à 58,3% de réussite aux tirs, 5,1 rebonds et 0,4 passe décisive en 29 minutes, espère exploser à SMU au point d’être drafté, en 2025 ou 2026 à l’issue de son cursus NCAA. Située à University Park, dans la banlieue de Dallas au Texas, la Southern Methodist University (SMU) va rejoindre la célèbre conférence ACC à partir de la saison 2024-2025, tout comme Cal et Stanford, où évolue Maxime Raynaud. Yohan Traoré arrive depuis la Californie, au même titre que le nouveau coach Andy Enfield, qui dirigeait USC depuis 2013.

NEWS: UC Santa Barbara transfer forward Yohan Traore, a former 5⭐️ recruit, has committed to SMU, he tells @On3sports.

The 6-11 sophomore averaged 14.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season. Began his career at Auburn. https://t.co/u3kImmFibN pic.twitter.com/tOK0u2TZiI

— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 1, 2024